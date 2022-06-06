Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is the most loved TV show currently. Their chemistry leaves everyone blushing hard. But this time, it is just Harshad Chopda's hotness that has grabbed everyone's attention. The current track is about Harshad Chopda and his family coming to know about Neil's truth. He is not an adopted son but Mr Birla's illegitimate son with Dr Avni. Now, that the truth is out, Harshad Chopda had to perform a truck stunt. Fans are in love with his aggressive nature and are calling him HOT. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: After winning the defamation case, THIS is going to be the superstar's first project

This is our AGRESSIVE #AbhimanyuBirla.? This BGM is his signature mark.

Amalgmation of emotions anger, hurt ? n freeze on knowing the truth n the Past of PB#HarshadChopda looks damn ?hot n handsome in Olive Green Coat. Stunts are ? handing on truck n jump n get off #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/6tDpUFgXUB — Wind_Under_His_Wings_indu_lvs_ Harshu❣️❤️? (@IndulvsHC) June 6, 2022

No matter what everyone says,for me he is the only one who can pull off just scenes while looking extremely hot. He is the best and will always be ?✌. Muted so many accounts from the mrng and idc #yrkkh https://t.co/cEZVyTEu3t — Harini (@ph_12_06) June 6, 2022

???? Appreciation Tweet Sorry if troll him it is your problem He can do such scenes so they are giving these scenes to him ???

I don't care about other fds they are always jealous of #Harshadchopda

and #yrkkh so it is not a big deal for me.He is a gem I repeat he is a gem https://t.co/WAr3s015e9 — Fiercybreeze (@fiercybreeze) June 6, 2022

whats the problem here... i am so proud of him ... he risked his Life here... such a challenging stunt...

please go and watch first why he is angry... proud of you abhimanyu#yrkkh https://t.co/jaPyW00jGq — Army Edit(Tas) 2022.06.10 (@ArmyEdit2) June 6, 2022

Yes his performance is on fire always???

No matter the show writing perfect or not

But his scenes >>>>>>

❤️✌️#yrkkh#harshadchopda https://t.co/s5dOuL99se — bhagyashri chaudhari (@bhagya2433) June 6, 2022

Well, fans are indeed in love with Abhimanyu, we can say. It remains to be seen what happens to Neil in the show.