Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking twist: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have taken over from Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant in the top TV show now. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is taking an interesting turn in the show now. Fans of the new generation of the show are looking forward to the ultimate big twist. Right now, we are seeing Abhira and Akshara fighting against father-son duo Jagraj and Yuvraj.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: Jagraj threatens Abhira against Akshara

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) helping Akshara (Priti Amin) learn about the whereabouts of Yuvraj. Abhira learns about Yuvraj's location and she informs about the same to Akshara and the police. They get him arrested as well. However, Yuvraj is unfazed. He continued to dream about his and Abhira's marriage. Akshara warns Yuvraj and reprimands him for his behaviour. Later, Jagraj comes there and talks to Abhira. He talks about Anurag's condition and threatens her with Akshara. Jagraj knows about his son, Yuvraj's intentions towards Abhira. He is ready to get Abhira and Yuvraj to marry and is manipulating Abhira over the same. Will Abhira give in?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking twist: Will Armaan help out Abhira?

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ruhi planning a special date with Armaan. However, because of Jagraj, Armaan has to come to Mussorie. He has to fight the case for Yuvraj. He will be opposite Akshara. But with Akshara's life in life after Jagraj's threats, Abhira will be in trouble. Yuvraj will try getting married to Abhira forcefully. Will Armaan learn about Yuvraj's intentions and help out Abhira and rescue her from the hands of Yuvraj by marrying her? Is that how Abhira will come closer to her real family, the Goenkas in Udaipur?

Manish, on the other hand, feels a connection with Abhira. Suwarna and Surekha discuss how Abhira's mother did not come to meet them. Interesting twists and turns have been planned by the makers for the audience.