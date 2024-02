Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has undergone a generation leap. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are the new leads of the show. Samridhii plays the role of Abhira. She is Akshara and Abhimanyu's daughter. Shehzada plays the role of Armaan. Their love story took a rocky start. They were forced to marry each other as it was Akshara's dying wish. Abhira and Armaan decided to stay together for one year for the sake of their families. However, now sparks seem to be flying between the two. The latest storyline is all about return of the villain Yuvraj. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla has THIS advice for Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi on how to deal with social media hate

In the latest episode, we saw that Yuvraj entered the house as a masked man and tried to kidnap Abhira. However, Armaan came to her rescue. He saved her from him and got into a physical fight. While chasing after him, Yuvraj gets into an accident and so does Armaan. Ruhi sees Yuvraj and brings her to the Goenka house. At home, Abhira is all shocked and crying. Armaan comes back home all injured. We see that Abhira pulls him in a tight hug and also helps him put bandages. After all of this, we see Dadisa showing her concern for Abhira. She asks Abhira whether she is okay and even asks Aryan to call the doctor. Abhira assures her that she is fine but Dadisa is still very concerned. Well, she is the same Dadisa who did like Abhira at all and didn't want her in the house. In fact, Abhira wasn't even allowed to sit on the same table and have meals together. But there is a change of heart and Dadisa now seems to be liking Abhira.

Looking at the drama, fans have come up with an interesting spin to the story. Some are joking that it would be Dadisa who will save Abhira from Yuvraj.

Check out how netizens have reacted to Abhira-Dadisa scene below:

remember that weird parallel of dadi sa and yuvraj shooting?!?!? lowkey feels like dadi sa is the one who’ll save abhira from yuvraj? like even the last dialogue here about the ladka, so we need abhira kidnapped or shot or both? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/GN583Bkxd0 — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 13, 2024

My fav scene from today's episode..I really love Kaveri & Abhira's bond..like I loved Suhasini's bond with Naira later❤

Her concern for Abhira..& Armaan too.

Deep down,she loves both.

Now I want her to know that her jamaisa brought Yuvraaj there?#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/gfuXhnEJTp — Alia? (@vrushyyfied) February 13, 2024

Dadi - "Tum dono zakhmi khade ho, aur keh rahe ho ki hum pareshan na ho." OMG, finally she included Abhira as her family too. This was really really cute. I am melting for her ??#yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/6GMJzMboOK — T. (@mainaisihihoon) February 13, 2024

Apart from this, fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also swooning over the hug shared by Armaan and Abhira. Is this the beginning of their love journey?