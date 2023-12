Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were loved by the audience and hence, people could not accept the new cast. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered as the new leads of the show. It was difficult for them to connect with the audience but now, the show has grabbed all the attention once again. It is back in the top five shows on the TRP charts. People have started accepting Abhira and Armaan. The story of the show is also the talk of the town. As per the story, Ruhi and Armaan love each other but they have to marry other people. Ruhi gets married to Armaan's younger brother Rohit while Armaan is married to Abhira. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi confirms he had creative differences with Harshad Chopda; says 'Wo toh hota hi...'

