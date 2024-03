Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are now waiting for the romance of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) to start. But Ruhi has been a real hurdle so far. We have seen how Yuvraj wants Abhira back in his life but Armaan does everything to protect her. In the coming days, fans will get to see more twists. We are headed in for some solid melodrama on the show. We know that there is no trace of Rohit Poddar so far. Yet, Ruhi lives the life of a married woman whose husband is alive. The Poddars want to end this, and send her away from the house. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira, Armaan fans react strongly to love triangle; wonder why writers love extra-marital affairs so much

Ruhi labelled a widow on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see that Ruhi is declared as a widow by the Poddars. Kaveri put a garland on the photo of Rohit and wipes the sindoor from the forehead of ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). She is left hurt and speechless. Abhira says it is a fact that Rohit Poddar is no more and it is a truth. Later, they decide to fix a new marriage alliance for Ruhi. This leaves her in shock. She had hoped to stay on in the Poddar family with the idea of reuniting with Armaan.

Vidya turns roadblock for Armaan and Abhira's love story in YRKHH

Vidya turns roadblock for Armaan and Abhira's love story in YRKHH

Vidya (Shruti Ulfat) will be unable to accept that Rohit has been declared dead. She will try her best to stop this remarriage of Ruhi by the Poddars. Will Armaan and Abhira manage to convince her out of it? Vidya will be devastated knowing and Madhav will struggle to make his wife understand. Abhira will get more involved in the Poddar family as days go by.