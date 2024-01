Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched shows. The TV show received a lot of backlash from the audience when it took a generation leap. People were not happy with the new story and the TRPs also went down. However, slowly people have started accepting the show and the new story. The story of Abhira and Armaan is winning hearts now. Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but they get married to different people for the love of their family. Ruhi marries Armaan's brother Rohit and Armaan is married to Abhira who is the daughter of his mentor, Akshara. Armaan marries her to fulfill Akshara's last wish. He promises Akshara that he will make Abhira a successful lawyer. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Armaan falls in love with Abhira; Ruhi to emotionally blackmail him to marry her?

Abhira and Armaan make a deal that they will get separated once Abhira completes her studies and gets a job. Ruhi gets jealous seeing Armaan and Abhira together. She knows their truth but does not like them together. However, Rohit gets hurt when he comes to know about Armaan and Ruhi's past.

He goes missing while the others presume him to be dead. Dadisa refuses to believe that he is dead. Ruhi feels shattered as she feels she was unfair to Rohit. But she feels jealous seeing Abhira and Armaan close. She is also not happy with Abhira trying to be nice with everyone in the family.

Abhira impresses the Poddars

In the upcoming episodes, we will see the Makar Sankranti celebrations at the Poddar house. Dadisa will invite many big people for the event. We will also see Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si team and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team reuniting for a big episode.

Abhira wishes to run away on the day of celebrations because she wants to concentrate on her studies. However, she will start behaving nicely and shows that she wants to be a nice daughter-in-law. She will do all the preparations and everyone will be impressed with her. She and Armaan will also do the aarti together and Ruhi will be surprised to see Abhira's changed behaviour.

Ruhi plans to throw Abhira out of Armaan's life?

During the celebrations, Ruhi will get jealous seeing Armaan and Abhira and hence will also start planning things against Abhira. She will plan to throw Abhira out of Armaan's life to get back her love. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, and Sharon Varma.