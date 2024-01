Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show has been doing well on the TRP charts. Alongside Samridhii and Shehzada, Shivam Khajuria and Pratiksha Honmukhe form a part of generation four which has replaced Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Rohit leaving the Poddar house on New Year's Eve. Everyone in the Poddar house blames Abhira for the same since she was the last one who spoke to Rohit. And now, Rohit will be assumed dead. And Ruhi will make a bold move towards Armaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit is presumed dead, Ruhi asks Armaan to move on with her

Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Madhav, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) going in search of Rohit. The police have come to inform the Poddar about the accident of Rohit's car. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see the Goenkas congratulating the family as Rohit has decided to return. But bad news awaits them. Abhira reveals the bad news to Poddars. Everyone presumes Rohit to be dead.



Now, as per the online buzz and media reports, Ruhi would not live like a widow after Rohit is presumed dead. Instead, she will pursue Armaan again. Yes, you read that right. If reports are anything to go by, Ruhi will make a bold move towards Armaan and ask him to move on with her. She knows that Abhira is going to stay in Armaan's life just for a year. This will put Armaan in trouble as he will be sandwiched between Abhira and Ruhi. It will be interesting to see what happens in future. Abhira is planning to leave the Poddar house. Will Abhira move out and leave Armaan forever, giving him a way to reunite with Ruhi? Will Armaan pick Ruhi over Abhira after his brother goes missing? Whatever happens, the audience is surely hooked on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's similarities with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Since the beginning of the fourth generation, fans have been comparing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar. In the latter TV show, Virat picked duty over love by marrying Sai and ditching love Pakhi. Samrat marries Pakhi unaware of her and Virat's love. He learns about it after marriage and goes away. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the plot is basically the same but here, Rohit decides to come back. However, he meets with an accident. Rohit will then be assumed dead just like Samrat was.