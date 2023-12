Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has ended and we have seen a new story starting. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead role in the show now. The story of Abhira and Armaan has begun. We have seen Manish Goenka, Swarna, Surekha in the new story from the previous generation. The Birla family is not a part of the show. Ruhi stays with the Goenkas and they are not aware about Akshara and her daughter, Abhira. As per the latest story, Akshara dies while trying to save Armaan and Abhira from Yuvraj. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda reacts to Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami getting hate; talks about the low TRPs

Yuvraj keeps hunting for Abhira and hence, Akshara asks Armaan to marry Abhira. Armaan loved Ruhi. However, Ruhi has to marry his younger brother Rohit. Armaan marries Abhira and brings her to the Poddar family. However, Dadisa and the others do not accept Abhira in the family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria bats for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod despite flak; reveals plot changes

Abhira struggles alone

Abhira is all alone. Before dying, Akshara does try to contact Manish to tell him about his daughter, Abhira. But he denies to speak to her. Abhira is struggling at the Poddar house but Armaan is trying his best to help her. Dadisa tries hard to throw Abhira out of the house. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Puri Choudhary aka Kajal believes the audience will surely connect with Abhira and Armaan

Trending Now

Kairav and Muskan to re-enter the show for Abhira?

Abhira misses her mother and feels lonely as she does not have anyone in her family. However, we will soon see two people entering the show again to be Abhira's support. Yes, as per reports on social media, Akshara's brother Kairav and his wife, Muskan will return to the show.

Abeer Singh Godhwani and Shambhavi Singh played the role of Kairav and Muskan in the third generation. But there will be new actors who will play the role. Kairav and Muskan will be aware of Abhira and they will soon get to know about Akshara's death.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

They will come to search for Abhira and meet her at the Poddar house. They will become her support in the future.