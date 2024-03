Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show is doing well on the TRP charts. The story revolves around Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi. Armaan is married to Abhira and Ruhi is married to Armaan's younger brother, Rohit. The latter has gone missing. And now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see some shocking twists taking place.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan slaps a guest for questioning Ruhi's character; suspicious Abhira raises questions about their past

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Ruhi faces taunts, Armaan and Abhira come out in her support

We will see Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) taking part in the charity event along with Armaan, Abhira and the rest of the family. Ruhi joins Armaan and Abhira in the Kathputli dance. Ruhi's husband Rohit is missing from the show for a long time now. And she has been living with the Poddars and living her life normally. However, she has been growing close to Armaan a lot. One of the guests sees Ruhi happy and questions about the same in front of everyone. Armaan loses his cool on that person and slaps him. He supports Ruhi but then Abhira sarcastically joins the guy who questioned Ruhi's behaviour. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma on fans shipping Abhira and Yuvraaj; says 'Samridhi is equally responsible for all the love' [Exclusive]

Abhira savagely slams the person and supports Ruhi in front of everyone. Later, we will see Ruhi feeling very low. Abhira yet again turns cheerleader for Ruhi. This time, she is joined by the entire Poddar family in cheering her. However, the outsiders don't really understand the situation at home. Armaan, too, on the other hand, is missing her brother, Rohit. Abhira becomes his support system again and plays their childhood videos to cheer him up. Armaan finds solace in Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi and Manav to get married? Is this the end of Ruhaan's love saga?

Trending Now

Watch the video of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

Abhira and Armaan come closer in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show, we will see Armaan and Abhira coming close to each other. Slowly and gradually, their bond is strengthening. And now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhira helping Armaan relive his childhood. The Poddars are also happy with the same. Abhira has been supporting Armaan and Ruhi right now. She has her suspicions about their bond. However, Abhira isn't prying much about their relationship. It seems, now their truth will finally come out. Ruhi is about to reveal the truth about her and Armaan to Abhira. Will Abhira support them after that like she is doing now?

On the other hand, Vidya (Shruti Ulfat) will lash out at Madhav about missing her son, Rohit and accepting Armaan, Madhav's son with another woman wholeheartedly. She claims that she is tired of pretending to be happy while his son is missing.