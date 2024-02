Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone's attention. The story of the show is finally getting all the love. Abhira and Armaan's love story is quite cute and interesting. As per the latest story, Ruhi and Armaan loved each other. But Ruhi gets married to Armaan's brother, Rohit for the sake of the family. Armaan marries Abhira because he had promised Akshara that he will take care of Abhira. Armaan and Abhira decide to get separated as soon as Abhira becomes a lawyer. Rohit gets to know about Ruhi and Armaan and he disappears. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Suraj Sonik talks about the show getting trolled due to similar storyline as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan brings together Abhira, Ruhi; Will he be able to solve the differences between them?

Ruhi gets depressed but she feels happy because of Armaan as she feels he cares for her and loves her. She tries to go close to Armaan but gets jealous seeing him with Abhira. Armaan cares for Abhira and is now friends with her. He has no feelings for Ruhi but only respects her as his brother's wife. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Yuvraj returns to marry Abhira; will Armaan save his wife?

Trending Now

Yuvraj is back to get Abhira and Ruhi decides to help him

Back then, Akshara had asked Armaan to marry Abhira to save her from Yuvraj. Yuvraj is the one who had tried to forcefully marry Abhira when Armaan saved her but Akshara got killed. Now, as per the latest promo, Yuvraj is back to get Abhira.

He wants to marry her at any cost and hence traps her in her college. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Ruhi will get to know about Yuvraj from Armaan and she will decide to support Yuvraj. She will decide that this is the only way to keep Abhira away from Armaan so that she can marry Armaan.

Talking the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

It is also being said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is also joining the show soon.