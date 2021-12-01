Here is a lowdown of what you can expect in tonight's episodes of your fave shows... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage, Aneri Vajani to enter Anupamaa, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain dance at their pre-wedding celebrations and more

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dr Harshvardhan will tell his wife Manjiri that he did not like her singing. He starts scolding her. Dr. Ruby who is the daughter of a minister starts flirting with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Akshara (Pranali Rathod) hides behind the gifts. Abhimanyu spots her. Later, she falls into his arms. It seems Dr. Ruby is jealous of Akshu.

Udaariyaan

We will see in Udaariyaan that Jasmine is happy that she is finally going to Canada with Fateh (Ankit Gupta). Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) tells Rupy and everyone that her engagement with Angad Mann (Karan V Grover) was a fake one. She says that she wanted blessings of the elders for Jasmin and Fateh. Everyone is shocked.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, there is too much drama as Virat (Neil Bhatt) is away on a mission. A bomb attack happens where Sadanand gets killed. Devi is in panicked mode knowing that Virat is on a mission. Sai (Ayesha Singh) tries to calm her down. She breaks Sai's mangalsutra by mistake. A bomb blast happens near Virat's car.



Anupamaa

In the next episode of Anupamaa, the whole Shah family will be celebrating the anniversary of Baa and Bapuji. As we know, they are getting them hitched once again. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will enter and gift them the house. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will feel defeated.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

In the coming episode, Kusum will show her anger towards Gehna and vow to destroy here. This will leave Gehna shattered.