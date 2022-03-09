Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans find Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry too hot to handle – view tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming: Harshad Chopda aka Abhi and Pranali Rathod aka Akshu are winning hearts with their magical chemistry. Romance is high in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.