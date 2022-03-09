upcoming episode spoiler: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are ruling the hearts of the audience and AbhiRa shippers with their magical chemistry. Harshad plays Abhimanyu to Pranali's Akshara. In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, we will see romance being high in the air between AbhiRa. It's their tilak ceremony after all. Abhi has reached Akshu's house for the Tilak. Papa Birla aka Harsh will ask Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) to go and be a part of Abhi's Tilak with Akshara reasoning that there are differences between a father and son and it has not got anything to do with the mother. Also Read - Anupamaa RECLAIMS number 1 position, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 fails to climb the graph: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Onscreen Jodi on TV below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Vivek Agnihotri's tweet about The Kapil Sharma Show goes viral, Karan Kundrra's father considers Tejasswi Prakash as his daughter and more

And after they all reach Akshara's house for the Tilak, AbhiRa fans will get to see loads of romance between the couple. Harshad Chopda is a phenomenal actor who aces every scene and expression, we all know. Akshu, blushing hard while sharing some romantic moments with Abhi will be a surprising delight. Yes, Akshu has blushed before, but never this hard. Both Akshara and Abhimanyu aka Pranali and Harshad are going to be a delight on screen. Fans who have watched the episode online cannot get over oodles of romance towards the end of the episode. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Akshara-Abhimanyu's differences to increase amidst wedding prep? [promo]

Akshu will be seen hiding from Abhi. The latter, on the other hand, is dying to get a glimpse of his would-be bride. And guess who comes to their rescue? Neil, of course. He helps Abhimanyu to go to Akshara's room. Abhi gets mesmerized by Akshu's beauty and then what followed is a shayari mehfil between the two. The two keep teasing and praising each other. Here's how AbhiRa fans have reacted to the same:

❤️Harshad-pranali tum dono ki acting matlab pure dil ko chuu jati he..? Kisiki najar na Lage hamare #abhira ko ?thu thu thu?

One request please #Harshali make music video i no aap usme bhi keher hi dhaonge please ???#abhira #yrkkh #harshali @ChopdaHarshad pic.twitter.com/VIFg4V3RDP — Abhira*harshali forever ❤️ (team abhira) (@PrachiManjarek2) March 9, 2022

Galat kara Akshu ne Abhi ke saath bichaara kya kya soch liya hoga bande ne??? Akshu ko fees dete aate dekh???#AbhiRa #yrkkh — Abhiraxlove ( TEAM LADKE WALE) (@Abhirraa) March 9, 2022

Ha to kal kon kh rha tha Abhi k room me Moon Cycle phase ki pictures ku h

Aaj k liye hi thi shayri krne k liye

"Poornima ka Chand"#AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiKiAkshu#Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/SqtbnPh7zg — upasna (@UpasnaUpu) March 9, 2022

I’m going to ignore the fact that they mixed up which side Abhi was stitching as in one scene it’s left n other right side #Abhira #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #AbhiRaKiShaadi #yrkkh3 @utkarshnaithani #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/obNYtXHPXd — H4157315 (@h4157315) March 9, 2022

I loved it when he opened the door to her room he still pointed a finger and asked if he could come #Abhira #Yrkkh #yrkkh3 #AbhiRaKiShaadi #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/xW3xCxw4IE — H4157315 (@h4157315) March 9, 2022

Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara going to the Birla house to get Harsh. However, when she returns, she is seen crying. What could be the reason?