upcoming, 7 march 2022, SPOILER: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for AbhiRa wedding. However, things are taking unexpected turns in Abhimanyu and Akshara's life. Recently, we saw Abhimanyu uninviting his father Harshvardhan Birla for his and Akshara's wedding. Akshara is upset with Abhimanyu about the same. Akshara wants to marry Abhi with everyone's blessings. However, Abhi is adamant that there's no point in talking to Harsh as he won't listen or agree. Also Read - ITA 2022: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod walk the red carpet holding hands and #AbhiRa fans cannot keep calm

Now, in the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, we will see Suwarna and Suhasini aka mimi visiting Birla Mansion to meet Manjiri to decide upon the wedding functions and wedding preparations. Manjiri will be a little reluctant on the same as there's a lot of tension between Abhimanyu and Harsh over the wedding. Manjiri wants Abhi to talk to Harsh but the former is being stubborn. Also Read - TRP List Week 8: Anupamaa retains top position, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie see a jump in ratings

However, the ladies will fix a date for Tilak on their own. On the other hand, after listening to the happy news, Akshara and Abhi will rejoice. Akshara will manage to convince Abhimanyu to talk to Harsh and make him come for the function. However, it seems, all will go wrong. In the precap of the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda cancelling the Tilak ceremony. It happens after a teary-eyed Manjiri will tell Abhi that she won't attend his Tilak if Harsh is not a part of it. Abhimanyu in a fit of rage announces that he will cancel the Tilak altogether, call Akshara and apologize for the same.

Will this be the end of AbhiRa? How many roadblocks will the two lovebirds have to face before their reunion? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast also includes Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, , Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, Neeraj Goswami, Niharika Chouksey, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and Niyati Joshi.