Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans feel #AbhiRa wedding is being 'RUSHED'? Question the loose ends – view tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: With Bade Papa (Sachin Tyagi) accepting Abhi (Harshad Chopda)-Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Kairav (Mayank Arora)-Anisha's (Kashish Rai) relationship, fans point out discrepancies and loose ends in the track.