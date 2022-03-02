Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has seen an interesting twist. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episodes saw Manish Goenka aka Bade Papa (Sachin Tyagi) putting a condition in front of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). If Abhi wants to marry Akshara (Pranali Rathod), he will have to leave Birla Mansion and live separately. Abhimanyu rejects his condition but promises to think about it and talk to Manjiri. He speaks with Manjiri about the same. And in the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, we will see Akshara lashing out at both Abhimanyu and Bade Papa for the condition. Akshara will warn them to leave everything and go away if they don't come around. Abhimanyu and Manish along with the Goenkas and Birla young gen, convince Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'AbhiRa Ki Shaadi' trends as Abhi convinces Akshu; Fans call them 'cutest dulha-dulhan in town'
The channel also dropped a promo of Harshad Chopda aka Abhi grooving to Tenu Leke starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra from Salaam-E-Ishq to convince his ladylove. Everything goes back to normalcy and it's all hunky-dory since Manish aka Bade Papa gives his acceptance not just to AbhiRa but also Kairav (Mayank Arora) and Anisha (Kashish Rai). However, fans feel it rushed as Abhimanyu's insecurities which they showcased in the previous episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were not addressed. Fans have pointed out that, instead, Abhimanyu was made to feel guilty due to the condition track. Also, some of the netizens are also wondering about Aarohi's character. They have questioned her limited scenes. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra win hearts with Rula Deti Hai teaser, Rakhi Sawant REACTS to ex-husband's warning and more
There are also other discrepancies that fans have noticed in the track. It seems netizens feel everything is being rushed after Akshara's love confession. There are talks about the deleted video, the adoption papers and other things. Check out the tweets here:
In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu standing up against Harsh Birla when he opposes Abhi's wedding to Akshara. Let's see what new twists unfold in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai next.
