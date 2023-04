Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: The whole track revolves around Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) birthday celebration and Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) pain, as he thinks that his pain is bigger than anyone else's. Later, we can see Abhimanyu also make a surprise for Abhir and take him without informing Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Later, we can see Akshara and Abhinav, and everyone searching for Abhir as he is not at home. Akshara remembers that Abhimanyu may have taken him, so she calls Abhimanyu, and when she gets there, Abhinav confronts Abhimanyu about why he is taking Abhir without informing anyone. Later, we can see Abhimanyu and Abhinav fighting for Abhir, as they both love him a lot, and we can see Abhinav explaining every incident about why he couldn't tell the truth to him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans say Harshad Chopda as papa is 'eyefeast to watch'; trolls attack Jay Soni aka Abhinav for guilt tripping Abhi [VIEW TWEETS]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is going to be very interesting as we see Abhinav take Abhir and go from there. Later, Akshara confronts Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) about whether he wants to join the celebration and if he wants to create a scene, so Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are ready for everything. On the other side, we see Abhir cut his birthday cake and first feed his mother and docman, but it might be possible that Abhimanyu makes Abhir understand that he should eat the cake with his father first. It will be clearly seen that Abhir is very attached to his docman, so will Abhir choose Abhimanyu over Abhinav? Let's see what happens. Also Read - TRP List Week 16: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's separation keeps Anupamaa on top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a slight dip

Abhimanyu wants rights over his child