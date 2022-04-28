Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod get romantic in the pool; AbhiRa fans say, 'turned from cute to hot real quick'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhi and Akshu will get all romantic and we mean sizzling hot romantic in the pool! AbhiRa shippers cannot handle their hotness and are going gaga...