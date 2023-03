Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: The current track of the story is that Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) gets ready for her engagement, Parth (Neeraj Goswami) is thrown out of the Birla house, Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) reaches Kasauli to meet Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and he forgets his differences with her and accepts her family. Ruhi (Heera Mishra) is overjoyed about her poppie and Mata Shri's engagement, while Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) calls Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) to tell him about his heart problem while hiding the same from Akshara and Abhinav (Jai Soni). He is unable to breathe properly and Abhimanyu recommends two or three exercises for him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jay Soni aka Abhinav opens up on work-life balance; shares how he spends time with his REAL family [Exclusive]

Abhinav-Akshara to go on a date in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Abhir to go missing

In the upcoming episode, we can see Abhinav and Akshara go out for dinner, and suddenly, Abhir has gone missing. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav try to search for him, while another man starts to point the finger at her upbringing towards Abhir. Abhinav starts fighting with him, and we can see Abhimanyu having a bad dream which makes him all the more concerned for Abhir. As we can see, Abhir suffers from breathing problems. We will wait for the next episode, where we can see how Akshara and Abhinav find him and save him and find a solution to his breathing problem. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among the top 3; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slides down on most-liked TV shows list

History to repeat itself, bring Akshara and Abhimanyu together for Abhir?

Now the episode takes a major twist and turns where we can see history repeat itself. Just like in Kairav's childhood when he had a heart problem and Kartik and Naira came together for their child, the same story will repeat because Akshara and Abhimanyu came together to save him from this. The viewers are eagerly waiting for this because we all want to see AbhiRa's happy family. It might happen that because of Akshara and Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) love, Aarohi and Abhinav move back from their namesake relationship. It's also possible that Aarohi and Abhinav come to help each other get what they wanted. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhimanyu goes against Manjiri and sides with Shefali; is Abhi finally realising his mistakes?