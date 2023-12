Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens with its high-voltage drama. Post leap, the story has taken a major turn and makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show interesting. The story is now focused on Ruhi's obsession with Armaan and how Rohit is all set to break his marriage. For the latest entertainment news updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans defend promo against plagiarism allegations; compare with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, during the Christmas party, Ruhi is unable to take her eyes off Armaan. Armaan tells her to move on in life as she is married to his younger brother. But, Ruhi tells him that she loves him and wants an extramarital affair with him. She even says that she never loved Rohit. Meanwhile, Rohit overhears Ruhi's conversation and gets heartbroken. He decides to part ways with Ruhi and break the marriage as she never loved him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Kanchi Singh reacts to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's slap incident; says 'I wish Sushant Singh Rajput was there'

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohit decides to tell Abhira about Armaan and Ruhi's love story as he does not want her to suffer. He decides to reveal the big truth to her and wants to save her from heartbreak. But, before Rohit can reveal the truth, he is taken away. Rohit does not want to have a conversation with Armaan post knowing the truth. He accidentally slaps Armaan and Abhira senses something wrong. She goes to talk to Rohit. He reveals the truth to her and Abhira is shocked. Rohit says that Armaan loves Ruhi and this statement leaves Abhira into depression. Will Armaan and Ruhi make up for their mistake? Will Armaan sort things out with Abhira?