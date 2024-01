Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept the audience hooked to the show with its interesting storyline and plot. The show has been witnessing high-voltage drama in their upcoming episodes and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the audinece happy with their track. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - TRP Report Week 52: Anupamaa FINALLY dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improves [Check TOP TV Shows]

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira announce that Rohit's car met with an accident and the entire Poddar family will get shattered after hearing the news. The family is unable to believe that Rohit is no more as his dead body has not been found. The Poddar's prepare for Rohit's last rights, but Kaveri does not allow them to do so. She assumes that Rohit is alive as his body is not found. She warns the family to not assume that Rohit is dead. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi wishes to do Ekta Kapoor's Naagin; expresses her love for Mouni Roy

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ruhi is going through a tough time after Rohit's death as it leaves a bad impact on her mind. She keeps struggling to face reality and prefers staying inside her room. But, Abhira will be seen helping her and forcing her to get out of her bed. Later, Armaan gives big good news to his Poddar family as he won Rohit's first case. Everyone gets excited as Rohit gets his first success. While on the other hand, Kaveri breaks down as she is unable to forget about her grandson. What will happen next? Will Abhira and Armaan be able to understand each other?