In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara who gets shot by Yuvraj, wishes Armaan and Abhira to get married. After she dies, Armaan ties the knot with Abhira and decides to make her a successful lawyer. His sudden wedding leaves the entire Poddar family shocked. Armaan who was madly in love with Ruhi, feels devastated seeing her with his brother Rohit.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ruhi will get to know that getting married to Rohit is not a good decision as she loves Armaan. She will try to break her alliance with Rohit, but Armaan will beg her to not do that. She will be shocked as she cannot imagine her life without Armaan. He rejects Ruhi's marriage proposal and says that they do not have a future together.

On the other hand, Kaveri will lose her calm seeing Armaan supporting Abhira and will decide to replace Rohit as the head of Poddar family. Rohit states that he will not replace Armaan. Seeing Rohit and Armaan's strong bond, Kaveri gets scared thinking that the former will not be able to get successful as the latter. On the other hand, Abhira who is not happy with her marriage with Armaan decides to stay in the marriage till she becomes a lawyer.