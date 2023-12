Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has undergone a generation leap and since then the audience has not liked the story and plot. The makers are trying to keep their fans hooked to the screens and are bringing major twists and turns in the upcoming episode. The story is now focused on Abhira and Armaan's wedding and the chaos in the Poddar family. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod get snapped together after a long time; fans get emotional seeing AbhiRa

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan will marry Abhira as he promised Akshara. Their wedding left the entire Poddar family shocked. Kaveri reprimands Armaan for marrying poor girl Abhira and removes him from the head of the family position. She replaces Armaan with Rohit and tells him to take the entire control of the family. But, Rohit refuses to replace Armaan. Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa, TMKOC battle for top position, leap proves negative for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ruhi is shocked to see Armaan married Abhira instead of her. She ends up marrying his brother Rohit and then wishes to have an extra-marital affair with Armaan. Meanwhile, Manish will recognize Abhira and will have a bond with her. Ruhi starts hating Abhira as Armaan chooses her. She turns negative just like her mother Aarohi and creates problems in Abhira's life. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Karishma Sawant on her bond with Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod post exit: Utna friendly nahi...

Trending Now

Ruhi wants to break her relationship with Rohit, but Armaan begs her to not do so. He tells her that he cannot have any relationship with her. Ruhi tries to tell Armaan that she cannot imagine her life without him. Armaan is firm on his decision and does not want to break Abhira's heart. What will happen next?