Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing high-voltage drama in their upcoming episodes. But, it seems as if the audience is not impressed with the current storyline and plot. The makers decided for a generational leap and the old cast and story were changed. It seems as if the audience is unable to relate to the new star cast and the storyline. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the show interesting. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report week 48: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai throws Bigg Boss 17 out of Top 10, Anupamaa continues to struggle

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira get married after Akshara dies. The entire Poddar family is shocked to see Armaan married. Ruhi on the other hand is unable to digest the fact that Armaan is married. She tags him as a scammer who promised to get married to her. Kaveri lashes out at Armaan for marrying the poor girl. She throws him out from the position of the head family and tells his younger brother Rohit to take over the responsibility. But, he rejects the offer and says that no one can take Armaan's place. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda recalls the time he was labelled as a flop star

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yrkkhxsani

Trending Now

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kaveri talks badly about Armaan's biological mother and gets angry at him. Abhira realizes that Armaan is going through the same situation as his family has never accepted him with open arms. Ruhi on the other hand is unable to bear that someone is going against a mother who died while giving birth to her son. She takes Armaan's side. Kaveri realizes that Abhira is a rebel and can be dangerous for the unity of her family. She supports Armaan and decides to go against the family.