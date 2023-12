Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai keeps the audience busy with their storyline and plot. The show is focused now on Armaan and Abhira's lives post-marriage. The makers are trying their level best to add various twists and turns in their upcoming episodes to make their show even more interesting. For the latest entertainment news and TV news updates, follow our WhatsApp channel now. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens compare Abhira with Sai from GHKKPM for this reason [Check Reactions]

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ruhi tells Armaan that she still loves him and she never loved Rohit, whom she got married to. Rohit overhears Ruhi's conversation and gets heartbroken. He decides to leave the Poddar house. But, before that he plans to reveal Abiotu Armaan and Ruhi's love story to Abhira. He does not want Abhira to suffer like he did.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan will get arrested soon. Yes, you read that right! According to a media report, Rohit will stage a fake arrest for Armaan involving fake policemen. This will create major chaos in the Poddar family. Rohit, Kvaeri and others pretend police officers burst into a huge laughter and reveal that it was a year ender prank. Armaan and Rohit reunite and sort out their differences soon. Rohit will hug Armaan, but hide the truth that he knows about Ruhi's love for his elder brother. Rohit will also be seen uniting Armaan and Abhira. Rohit wants happiness to be back in his brother's life.