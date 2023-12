In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan gets married to Abhira and fulfills Akshara's promise who is on the dead bed. Armaan promises to always take Abhira's side and never let her down. The Poddar family is shocked knowing that Armaan has married a poor girl and insulted her. Kaveri reprimands Armaan and also removes him from the head position. She tells Rohit to take over all the responsibilities from now, but he refuses to do so. Ruhi gets shell shocked knowing that Armaan has got married and calls him a scammer who had promised to get married to her. For all the latest updates about Animal and entertainment news, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit believes Abhira and Armaan's story will turn around the low TRPs

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira will come to Udaipur and stay in a hotel. Rohit and Ruhi who will be in the same hotel to have dinner will notice them. Ruhi and Rohit follow Armaan and see him going into a room. They will get shocked to see Armaan with Abhira inside the room. Armaan reveals that he loves Abhira and this leaves Ruhi heartbroken. She calls him a cheater and accuses him of breaking her heart. Armaan does not reveal the real reason behind getting married with Abhira and tells his family that he loves her deeply. What will happen next?