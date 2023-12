Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing high-voltage drama in their show. The makers are busy adding major twists and turns in their upcoming episodes that hype their plot. Post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the audience seems to be not like the storyline and is missing the old characters. But, the makers and the entire cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are all set to win the audience's hearts back with their storyline and acting chops. Follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Ruhi meets with an accident; Armaan blames Abhira

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohit gets to know that his wife Ruhi is in love with his elder brother Armaan. He gets heartbroken knowing the truth and decides to break his marriage with her. Rohit truly loves Ruhi and gets shattered to know that she never loved him. On the other hand, Armaan who got married to Abhira gets to know that Ruhi is still obsessed with him. He tells Ruhi to move on in life as she is now married to his younger brother.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohit overhears Ruhi's love confession to Armaan. He drastically breaks down into tears and everything changes for him. While the Poddars celebrate Christmas, Ruhi cannot take her eyes off Armaan. Armaan angrily tells Ruhi to stop following him, but she does not listen to him. Armaan decides to cut all ties with Ruhi and suddenly sees Rohit dressed as Santa. Rohit decides to break his marriage with Ruhi and leave Poddar's house forever.