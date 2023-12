Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's story as Abhimanyu and Akshara has ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is just difficult for fans to believe that they will no longer be seen on the show. The new story of the show began with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. The story of Armaan and Abhira was not wholeheartedly accepted in the beginning but now, fans are loving the new jodi. As per the story, we see Armaan and Ruhi falling in love with each other but fate separates them. Ruhi marries Armaan's younger brother Rohit and Armaan gets married to Abhira. Armaan marries her to fulfill Akshara's last wish. Abhira and Armaan make a deal that she will stay with him only till she becomes a lawyer and starts earning. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami's chemistry, similar storyline to GHKPM and other factors that clicked with viewers

Ruhi feels betrayed when she sees Armaan and Abhira but Armaan tells her that he is married to Abhira only for a year. He asks Ruhi to help Abhira but Ruhi only gets jealous of Abhira. Armaan and Abhira have come close and become friends. Manish also likes Abhira and had done her paghphera rasam at home.

Ruhi is jealous of Abhira

He made her stay at home and even made kachoris for her. Seeing Manish's liking for her Ruhi gets jealous and asks him not to give her the same place in the house as she cannot lose Manish. Ruhi is only worried about Abhira and Armaan's closeness and does not concentrate on Rohit.

Rohit starts feeling strange and later comes to know about Armaan and Ruhi's past. He confronts Armaan who tells him that the past is over. Later, he hears Ruhi talking to Swarna about Armaan and says that she loves him. Rohit gets hurt hearing it and tries to hurt himself when Armaan stops him.

Armaan blames Abhira for Ruhi's accident

Ruhi now looks obsessed with Armaan and hates it whenever he is with Abhira. She is now not liking Abhira and hence, we will see her changed behaviour towards her. Ruhi will meet with a small accident and will frame Abhira in it. Armaan will shout at Abhira for the accident and blame her. Vidya will also blame Abhira.

Abhira will hit back saying that the whole family always blames her. Armaan will then ask her to leave. Rohit will find a I love you card with Ruhi which has Armaan and her initials written.

Talking about the new cast, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.