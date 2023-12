Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running successfully for a decade now. The show has won million of hearts across the globe and the makers showed a generation leap. Post leap, the show's story changed, and new actors were introduced to the show. Well, it seems as if the audience is not impressed with the new cast or the new story which is about the fourth generation. The current storyline is focused on Akshara and Abhinav Sharma's daughter Abhira. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod doing a negative role in her next show?

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara gets shot and is on her death bed when she tells Armaan to take care of Abhira. Post her death, Armaan gets married to Abhira and leaves the entire Poddar family shocked. Kaveri, who is the head of the family criticizes Armaan for marrying a poor girl and slams her. Kaveri bad-mouths about Armaan's biological mother who died while giving birth to him. Abhira feels Armaan is alone in the world just like her. She turns rebel and promises to stand strong with Armaan. On the other hand, Ruhi sees Armaan and Abhira going into a hotel room and gets to know that the two have got married. She gets heartbroken as Armaan had promised her that he will get married to her. She feels cheated and instigates Rohit and others against them.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhira♥️ (@abhira_officially)

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ruhi keeps an eye on Armaan and Abhira. She does not allow them to start their married life and plans to keep them away. Ruhi who is madly in love with Armaan does not him to stay with Abhira. She plans to have an extra-marital affair with him, but Armaan does not agree with this plan. He tells Ruhi that he loves Abhira and decides to support her.