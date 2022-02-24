upcoming story 24 February 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw some interesting twists and turns in the last couple of days. And now, gear up some major twist in the story. Abhi will be hurt due to Akshara. Yes, you read that right. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu will feel dejected and hurt as Akshu will blame her love for him to be the reason behind MG aka Bade Papa's condition. Bade Papa (Sachin Tyagi) had got a heart attack right after Akshu and Manjiri stopped Abhi from going to jail. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – Vote for your favourites in TV category

In the last couple of episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Manish being very upset and stressed about the relations with Birlas. He thought that Abhimanyu is not right for Akshara and hence had been trying to separate them. However, things went out of control. After his heart attack, Abhi came to his and Akshu's rescue and performed the surgery on him. However, Akshu, Kairav and Anisha fear that all of it happened because of their fault. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) baring her heart in front of Abhi. She would be very upset and blame herself and her love for Abhi for her Bade Papa's condition. Abhi will be very hurt by listening to her emotional rant. In the whole scene that's gonna air tonight, there's isn't any dialogue of Abhi as Akshu pours her heart out. However, Abhi aka Harshad Chopda's acting chops have still won hearts. He has some super-expressive eyes and fans couldn't get enough of him. Check out the reactions below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: AbhiRa fans rejoice! Bade Papa to give Abhi and Akshu his permission to marry; watch

#HarshadChopda is THE BEST ITV actor.??

Bow down to his acting skills, this man doesn’t need any heavy dialogues to show hz emotions, his EYES r enuf?

The way he portrays Abhi is phenomenal. #yrkkh #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai @StarPlus @ChopdaHarshad pic.twitter.com/13oZ5mo7ys — preeti (@preetipariangel) February 24, 2022

Without uttering a single word his eyes portrayed it all, the Actor Harshad Chopda keeps serving !!!! ?#Yrkkh | #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/IrTrrSl5vf — s r u ❥ (@Blazing_Pearls) February 24, 2022

Those who says that Harshad can't acr are biggest dumbass on planet...Just look at him he did not utter a single word in whole convo and still u feel his pain , agony...His eyes can act better than some actors whole career...#HarshadChopda #yrkkh #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/OfIDZzgq2w — Vidhi Singh (@VidhiSingh5665) February 24, 2022

#AbhimanyuBirla more power to you ..#HarshadChopda u r phenomenal..

No words how well you convey every single emotions with your eyes..@ChopdaHarshad we love you man ❤️#yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/dtUzxVrty2 — AlfiyaForJenshad (@Alfiya_Jenshad) February 24, 2022

He simply deserves applause for delivering his pain and emotions so well through his eyes without any dialogue like u can feel what he is going through.#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh #ITA2021 @TheITA_Official @anuranjan1010 https://t.co/mdZ0oR4sqf — Rabia | inactive | (@Rabia4Harshad) February 24, 2022

had to say hc was soo gd today like expressing thru eyes is something that all actors can't do so flawlessly n without being ott but he did it. ig now no one should even dare to say abt his acting in d show cz he's undoubtedly currently d best itv actor. #HarshadChopda • #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/w4vWULl9lK — noor☁️ (@bishissleepy) February 24, 2022

"I had something to fight for, and I was fighting for the love of my life. I couldn’t give up or give in not now. Not after all I’d been through all we’d been through" #Yrkkh • #AbhiRa • #HarshadChopda •#PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/9jnDuUmnFQ — isha (@astoundinggirl) February 24, 2022

His eyes???

Ohh god !!! .how much more will Abhi ​​have to endure..? Akshu's words broke him mercilessly!!!!! She disappointed him again !! Akshu need to realize her mistake this time .. !! ???#Harshadchopda #Abhimanyubirla #yrkkh @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/DsDl3ylTsV — Rag mera tuntuna?? ?? (@DeepikaHans3) February 24, 2022

This man amazes me with his emoting and acting skills…thru his face…eyes… body language..the hurt he emotes ..the love he emotes the anger ..all thru his eyes without a single dialogue ?????…@ChopdaHarshad how do u do it raising the bar sooooo high..#HarshadChopda#Yrkkh https://t.co/0R7vIkT0rI — Sonn Sonnz || (@Sonnzy) February 24, 2022

Harshad eyes speaks volume man he express every single emotions so well, I mean just look at his passionate and sad eyes and the consistency he maintain through the whole sequence it was amazing.@ChopdaHarshad ? [ #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh ] pic.twitter.com/07908koy6d — ? (@ZeharDrop) February 24, 2022

Apart from Harshad, Pranali and Karishma, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast also includes Sachin Tyagi, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Swati Chitnis, Niyati Joshi, Ali Hassan, , Vinay Jain, Pragat Mehra, Ashish Nayyar to name a few.