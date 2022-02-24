Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming story 24 February 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw some interesting twists and turns in the last couple of days. And now, gear up some major twist in the story. Abhi will be hurt due to Akshara. Yes, you read that right. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu will feel dejected and hurt as Akshu will blame her love for him to be the reason behind MG aka Bade Papa's condition. Bade Papa (Sachin Tyagi) had got a heart attack right after Akshu and Manjiri stopped Abhi from going to jail. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – Vote for your favourites in TV category
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:
To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: Abhimanyu gets angry at Akshara; AbhiRa shippers dissect and predict upcoming track
In the last couple of episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Manish being very upset and stressed about the relations with Birlas. He thought that Abhimanyu is not right for Akshara and hence had been trying to separate them. However, things went out of control. After his heart attack, Abhi came to his and Akshu's rescue and performed the surgery on him. However, Akshu, Kairav and Anisha fear that all of it happened because of their fault. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) baring her heart in front of Abhi. She would be very upset and blame herself and her love for Abhi for her Bade Papa's condition. Abhi will be very hurt by listening to her emotional rant. In the whole scene that's gonna air tonight, there's isn't any dialogue of Abhi as Akshu pours her heart out. However, Abhi aka Harshad Chopda's acting chops have still won hearts. He has some super-expressive eyes and fans couldn't get enough of him. Check out the reactions below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: AbhiRa fans rejoice! Bade Papa to give Abhi and Akshu his permission to marry; watch
Apart from Harshad, Pranali and Karishma, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast also includes Sachin Tyagi, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Swati Chitnis, Niyati Joshi, Ali Hassan, Ami Trivedi, Vinay Jain, Pragat Mehra, Ashish Nayyar to name a few.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.