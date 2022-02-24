Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi aka Harshad Chopda acts just with his 'eyes' in an emotional scene; bowls over AbhiRa fans – view tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming story: Abhi (Harshad Chopda) will be very hurt by Akshara's (Pranali Rathod) words on how her love for Abhimanyu has been hurting her family. Though Harshad had no dialogues, he won hearts with his 'eyes'.