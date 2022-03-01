upcoming twist 1 March 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has taken an interesting twist and turn. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episode saw Manish Goenka aka Bade Papa putting a condition in front of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). He asks Abhi to leave Birla House after the wedding with Akshara (Pranali Rathod). A couple of weeks ago, when Akshara had confessed her feelings for Abhimanyu in front of the Goenkas and Birlas, AbhiRa shippers were super happy and excited to see Abhi and Akshu together. They wanted to see AbhiRa married. And now, finally, it seems like their wishes are coming true. A couple of hours ago, Garima Dimri, creative head of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared a couple of videos of AbhiRa wedding sequence. Also Read - Urfi Javed talks about doing n*de scenes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films; says 'wouldn’t do it because you want to see me naked'

Yes, it seems like a promo shoot of Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding. Abhimanyu is dressed in Orange while Akshara is complimenting him in a pink lehenga. The two are grooving to and 's Tenu Leke. AbhiRa fandom is going crazy with the excitement about the upcoming track. The visuals are amazing as all the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai weddings are.

A couple of weeks ago, BollywoodLife.com had exclusively informed y'all that the team was on a hunt for a location for the AbhiRa wedding. The makers want to take it up a notch and hence were planning a destination wedding. "A source close to the channel told us, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a big-budget show and the makers will spare no expense. The wedding of Akshara and Abhimanyu will be a destination wedding." It was said that the makers were exploring the options of Pink City of Jaipur or an exotic place in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and even the beautiful backwaters of Kerala. Let's see what's in store!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast also includes Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Niyati Joshi, , Ashish Nayyar, Pragati Mehra, Mayank Arora, Kashish Rai to name a few.