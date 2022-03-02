Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming episode 2nd March 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant make for the lead cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Some interesting twists and turns have been in store for the fans. In the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, we saw Akshara (Pranali Rathod) learning about the condition Manish aka Bade Papa (Sachin Tyagi) put in front of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode, Akshara is very hurt on learning about the same. She will call out Abhi and Bade Papa for their thinking. Also Read - Hina Khan's new photoshoot for a big fashion retailer proves she's a bonafide fashionista [VIEW PICS]
Akshara calls out Manish for even thinking about separating Abhimanyu from his family and Manjiri from her family. Akshara also calls out Abhimanyu for even considering the option and even talking to Manjiri about the same. She says that the fact Harshvardhan Birla is his father won't change ever by addressing him as sir. Goenkas also make Manish see how he was in the wrong. They even express their surprise that Abhi who is usually sensible could even think of considering the condition. Akshara says that she won't accept the marriage condition if she has to break other relations. Akshara outright rejects the condition. She threatens to leave the house if they make her accept the condition. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod groove on 'Tenu Leke' as they begin wedding shoot [VIDEO]
Later, we see Abhimanyu and the Goenkas convincing Akshara and seeking her forgiveness. Manish takes his condition back and apologises to Abhimanyu. He also accepts Kairav and Anisha's relationship. They all groove to Tenu Leke from Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan starrer film, Salam-E-Ishq. AbhiRa fans are going crazy with the dance and song track, they are loving the chemistry and happiness.
In the upcoming precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Papa Birla refusing to accept Akshara as his daughter-in-law aka bahu. Abhimanyu says that he is not invited to their wedding. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast includes Mayank Arora, Kashish Rai, Ami Trivedi, Vinay Jain, Pragati Mehra, Ashish Nayyar and more.
