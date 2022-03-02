upcoming episode 2nd March 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant make for the lead cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Some interesting twists and turns have been in store for the fans. In the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, we saw Akshara (Pranali Rathod) learning about the condition Manish aka Bade Papa (Sachin Tyagi) put in front of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode, Akshara is very hurt on learning about the same. She will call out Abhi and Bade Papa for their thinking. Also Read - Hina Khan's new photoshoot for a big fashion retailer proves she's a bonafide fashionista [VIEW PICS]

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra win hearts with Rula Deti Hai teaser, Rakhi Sawant REACTS to ex-husband's warning and more

Akshara calls out Manish for even thinking about separating Abhimanyu from his family and Manjiri from her family. Akshara also calls out Abhimanyu for even considering the option and even talking to Manjiri about the same. She says that the fact Harshvardhan Birla is his father won't change ever by addressing him as sir. Goenkas also make Manish see how he was in the wrong. They even express their surprise that Abhi who is usually sensible could even think of considering the condition. Akshara says that she won't accept the marriage condition if she has to break other relations. Akshara outright rejects the condition. She threatens to leave the house if they make her accept the condition. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod groove on 'Tenu Leke' as they begin wedding shoot [VIDEO]

Later, we see Abhimanyu and the Goenkas convincing Akshara and seeking her forgiveness. Manish takes his condition back and apologises to Abhimanyu. He also accepts Kairav and Anisha's relationship. They all groove to Tenu Leke from and starrer film, Salam-E-Ishq. AbhiRa fans are going crazy with the dance and song track, they are loving the chemistry and happiness.

The look of Sukoon and love in their eyes ? After all that they went through, finally FINALLY they’re right where they need to be ? #yrkkh #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiKiAkshu pic.twitter.com/JtuGcYMogP — Facade (@SonyeFacade) March 2, 2022

My stunning #AbhiRa pt.2 ❤❤❤ Can't help when every frame with these two is worth capturing ❤❤❤ THU THU THU ??? And yesssss... SHAADI MUBARAK guyssssss ??????#yrkkh#AbhiRaKiShaadi#AbhiKiAkshu pic.twitter.com/3qboXOVQrQ — ??????? (@ragini2011) March 2, 2022

MY CUTIE PIE AKSHU IS GETTING MARRIED!???? MY GIRL Deserves The BEST and ABHI Is THE BEST!! ?❤️#yrkkh#AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiKiAkshu pic.twitter.com/EtWOZC0AhK — ????? (@MutaAngel_101) March 2, 2022

Manish uncle is full fida on our ladka yahan bhi beti ko daikhnay ki bajae #AbhimanyuBirla ko daikh rahe hain ? Abhi ki goli kaam kr gae jo operation k doran he said he put it in his heart secretly ? #HarshadChopda #YRKKH #YRKKH3 #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/Y0q7Gu97FK — Mad_For_Harshad (@BepannaahNo1Fan) March 2, 2022

BP: Maine shart wapas le li

Abhi: Tabhi to Ye Sab Kia Warna Dar Tha BP mixie main daal k Abhishek bana k pi na jaen ???#AbhimanyuBirla is a kid despite being a doctor ?#HarshadChopda #YRKKH #YRKKH3 #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/9CpPZFzJW2 — Mad_For_Harshad (@BepannaahNo1Fan) March 2, 2022

In the upcoming precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Papa Birla refusing to accept Akshara as his daughter-in-law aka bahu. Abhimanyu says that he is not invited to their wedding. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast includes Mayank Arora, Kashish Rai, , Vinay Jain, Pragati Mehra, Ashish Nayyar and more.