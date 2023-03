The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most long-running shows of Indian TV. The current track involves Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) heart condition. Abhir has not been feeling well for so many days. His parents do not know about his condition. Abhinav (Jay Soni) asks Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to get him checked by the doctor but Akshara thinks Abhir does not have any major issue. After he falls unconscious during the match, the couple get him hospitalized. Abhinav pleads with the doctor to immediately attend to him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni targeted with nasty comments from AbhiRa shippers; 'disgusted' AkshNav fans come to rescue

In the upcoming episode, we can see a doctor calls Abhinav and tell him about Abhir's condition. Abhinav is shocked to hear the news, but he does not tell Akshara anything. On the other side, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) gets restless as he does not get any information about Abhir while sitting in the car. Akshara sees the reports of Abhir and panics. Now, what will Akshara and Abhinav do?

It might be possible that Akshara and Abhinav come to Udaipur, and she talks to Abhimanyu for the sake of her son Abhir. Dr Abhimanyu Birla is the one who can save him. And this was the major turn that comes in the lives of Akshara, Abhimanyu, Aarohi, and Abhinav. How, will Abhimanyu react on finding out that Abhir is his own son?

Will Abhimanyu know about Abhir while going to treat him?