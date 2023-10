Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16th October twist: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show is going to take an interesting turn in the upcoming episodes. Abhimanyu is going to take a strong stand against his mother, Manjiri. Yes, you read that right. Finally, the truth about Manjiri will be out in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Akshara will be saved and stopped from aborting Abhinav's child. But will Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir have a happily ever after? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva Pranali Rathod parties the night away with Harshad Chopda and others on her birthday

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu stops Akshara from aborting her child

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Akshara (Pranali Rathod) being pressured indirectly by Manjiri to abort Abhinav's child. Abhir lands in the hospital because of the same. Akshara gets tensed and reaches an abortion clinic to abort the baby. Though her mind and heart are not into it, she still feels pressured because everyone has been suggesting she pick Abhimanyu over the baby. Manjiri has manipulated Abhir against Akshara and the baby. Seeing Abhir's deteriorating health, she plans to abort the child. However, thankfully the doctors become the messiahs and inform Abhimanyu about Akshara's plan. Abhimanyu stops Akshara from going ahead with the procedure. Akshara breaks down and thanks Abhimanyu for supporting her and Abhinav's baby.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu leaves Manjiri to teach her a lesson

Abhimanyu will learn the truth about Manjiri's deeds. He will reprimand her. However, Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) will not budge. She will try to explain to Abhimanyu that Akshara should abort the baby for their family's happiness. Abhimanyu also tries to explain to Manjiri that whatever she did to bring Akshara to this state was very wrong. His words, request and pleading, however, fall on deaf ears of Manjiri. So, in order to teach her a lesson, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) leaves the house. Manjiri is shaken but holds back and maintains a calm exterior. She i s still firm about not doing anything wrong by manipulating Abhir. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Will Abhimanyu and Akshara have a happy married life?

In the next episode, we will see Abhimanyu putting a blind in front of Akshara. He asks her to pick between two choices. Akshara picks mangalsutra and sindoor. They decide to have a court marriage. Aarohi reveals the same to the Birlas and Manjiri who looks lost and hopeless. However, Akshara is soon going to lose everything. As per the promo, Abhimanyu and Abhir are going to get into an accident. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to take a generation leap. As per unconfirmed reports, Pranali will continue her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Harshad will bid adieu to the show.