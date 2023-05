Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot is where everyone finally knows the truth about Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav), and Manjari (Ami Trivedi) wants her child from Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Later, we can see that Shifali makes Manjari understand that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara can once again come together as parents. Viewers do not really like this thought because Abhimanyu and Manjari now forget about Roohi (Heera Mishra) and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant). On the other side, we can see Manjari and Abhimanyu putting a case for Abhir's custody. We can see Akshara has already completed her law and is all set to fight for Abhir's custody. Also Read - TV TRP list Week 17: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna reunion helps Anupamaa ratings; these two shows OUT of Top 5

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see a major turn where fights between mother and father will start soon, but viewers are sure that Abhir will choose his mother and father (Abhinav) over Abhimanyu. We can see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)realizes everything, but Manjari (Ami Trivedi) will not understand anything, and she is filing a case. On the other side, Aarohi is worried about her daughter's future, and she thinks that once again Akshara is going to ruin her life and her family. She does not want Roohi to suffer like her, as she also takes second place.

Abhimanyu and Akshara fights for the Abhir

In the future episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that Abhimanyu and Akshara finally reach court, where we can see Akshara fighting for Abhir as she is now advocating for Akshara Sharma, and viewers are aware of the truth that if a mother fights for her child, she will always win. The judge may ask Abhir who he wants to live with, and we can see Abhir choosing Abhinav as he loves Abhinav more than Akshara. On the other side, it might be possible that Aarohi will again play a game to secure her daughter's future.