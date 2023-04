Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai current track involves Abhir's truth, which came in front of Abhimanyu and he is upset with Abhinav. Later, we can see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) directly telling Manjari (Ami Trivedi) that he will postpone his wedding as his priority is now Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav). They cannot understand anything and start accusing Akshara (Pranali Rathod). On the other side, Abhinav (Jai Soni) called Abhimanyu so many times but he could not answer the call. Later, Akshara told Abhinav that when Abhimanyu got angry, he would destroy everything, but this time Akshara would not let her family break. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara is all ready to fight with Abhimanyu because for her son Abhir; will things turn uglier for AbhiRa?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which comes with lots of twists, we can see Abhir's birthday was organized by Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and this is the first time Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is attending Abhir's birthday. Later, we can see Abhimanyu fighting with Abhinav (Jai Soni)and calling him "ghatiya aadmi." Seeing this, viewers are really angry with Harshad Chopda, aka Abhimanyu Birla, because Abhinav is the one who saves Abhir's life. Will Abhimanyu again make mistakes and not realize his faults like always? But this time viewers are giving support to Jai Soni, aka Abhinav Sharma, because he is the best father for Abhir.

Abhimanyu breaks the promise he made to Roohi

In the upcoming few episodes, it is going to be very dramatic, as we finally see Abhimanyu say Abhir's truth in front of Manjari and all the family members. Let's wait to see what Manjari will do because Manjari is the one who destroys the AbhiRa family, and their entire relationship will determine whether Manjari apologizes to Akshara or not. It may not be possible that this time Akshara and Abhimanyu cannot understand anything, and they both want Abhir in their lives. History repeats itself, like when Naira and Kartik fight for Kairav, and Naira wins this time. Also, Akshara and Abhimanyu fight for Abhir, but Abhir chooses his parents over Abhimanyu.