Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu crosses all limits, calls Abhinav a 'ghatiya aadmi'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: The current track is very interesting because it is Abhir's first birthday celebration with his family. Later, we can see everyone decides it to be a surprise, but Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) thought that everyone was forgetting his birthday, so he called Roohi (Heera Mishra) and told her about this. The brother-sister bond was so pure and emotional. On the other side, we see the true relationship between Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni), where they are with his family. Later, we can see Akshara and Abhinav remembering Abhir's birth night when stormy winds were blowing, but this time Akshara will be worried that Abhir's birthday cannot be ruined because of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda).

Abhimanyu crosses all limits

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is also planning a surprise for Abhir, as he is also celebrating his birthday for the first time. We can see Abhimanyu take Abhir with him without informing Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and later, we can see Abhinav get angry and scold Abhimanyu for taking his son with him. Abhimanyu said to Abhinav that he was not as good as he thought. Akshara came and informed Abhimanyu that if he wants to attend Abhir's birthday, he will be welcomed, and if he wants to create a scene, they will also prepare for everything. Let's see what Abhimanyu will say if he is going to tell the truth to everyone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see many more twists and turns than we can see in Abhir's birthday party. We see that Manjari can find out the reason for Abhimanyu's drastic changes towards Abhir, and hence she learns the truth about Abhir. Let's see what she will do—will she forget Akshara and also what she wants from her heir to the Birla house? Let's see where turns the story takes.