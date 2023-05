Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot revolves around Abhir's custody case, where we can see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) did not understand anything and continued to argue with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) that he wants only his child. Later, we can see Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) confront Abhimanyu about how he can forget everything. He can forget Roohi (Heera Mishra), and he also did not take responsibility, which he gave to his brother. But Aarohi promised herself that she would never hurt Roohi. Akshara and Kairav appoint the best lawyer to take care of their child. Surekha confronts Akshara, saying that in court everything will be broken, but Akshara promises herself that she will never break. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara's financial condition may cause her to lose Abhir

Abhimanyu crosses all limits to get Abhir back into his life

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can finally see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) reach the court, where the lawyer asks Akshara how she can fulfil all the wishes of Abhir because their financial condition is not better. Later, we can see Abhinav decide to strengthen his condition by renting a car and driving in Udaipur. We will wait to see the major twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when Akshara and Abhinav finally win. Will Abhimanyu ever understand the importance of Abhinav (Jai Soni)in Abhir's life?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In future episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can expect many interesting twists and turns. We can see that it might be possible that Abhir likes his docman and is also attracted towards big cars, so it might be possible that because of Abhir's happiness and his bright future, Abhinav may leave. Let's see what happens in the coming episodes. But Akshara is not going to leave Abhinav, and also, when the court accuses Abhinav of being an orphan, Akshara is going to support her husband, as she knows that what Abhinav gives Abhir and what he will give, only Akshara knows.

Will Abhinav lose Abhir from his life?