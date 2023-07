Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara, Abhir, Abhinav, and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)reach school for Abhir's admission. We see the principal tell Akshara that Abhir's heart is totally broken. He has to take his time to be comfortable with his family as well as school. After a long time, we see Abhinav and Abhir laugh and spend some time with each other. As we see, Abhir says to Abhinav that he wants to go back to Kasauli because he misses his parents, but Abhir is really upset with Akshara, and he also returned her jam and all the gifts. Because of all this, Abhir suffers a lot. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Abhimanyu realize Abhir's pain? and let him go back to his family. Let's see what Abhimanyu decides. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav proves his undying love for Abhir by giving up his life to save him



In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) reach Birla House to meet Abhir, but Manjari insults her and warns her that she only meets him on weekdays. Well, Akshara cries and leaves. Manjari is really not thinking about the pain in one mother's heart. Later on, Akshara scolds Abhimanyu that her mother is not allowed to meet her, and she also tells Said about her fear that one day Abhir will also like his father, Abhimanyu. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)convince his mother that Abhir's happiness is with his parents or let him go to them? Let's see: will Abhimanyu succeed in giving Abhir happiness back to him? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu and Abhinav are ready to give up their happiness for Abhir; what will fate decide for them?

Abhir really needs Abhinav

Not akshara

Not abhimanyu

Abhir expressed his wish to abhinav

See the smile returning on his face when his super papa hugged him#akshnav#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/4lluZZQCqo — Spy Among Us (@spyAmong_us) July 12, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television. As this show completed its 14 years and viewers gave immense love to all the generations of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, now we see the fourth generation. And this show sees many ups and downs, and the latest track is very painful for the viewers, but all the viewers are with Akshara, and we also want that Abhir again come back to his parents. Well, let's see what destiny decides for Akshara's life. Will she find happiness, or will she once again have to face another storm in her life? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir keeps an unreasonable demand in front of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Manjari's words can become true and that AbhiRa will reunite because it might be possible that Abhinav will die, and he makes a promise to Abhimanyu that he will take care of Akshara and Abhir. Well, this is all that might happen.