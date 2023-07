Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) complaining to God that his father and mother do not love him, so little Abhir decides that he will go to his docman. We see Abhimanyu hastily going to the Goenka House. Yes, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) reaches the Goenka house to get Abhir. Well, the latest track is very painful for Akshara as well as for viewers. Abhimanyu is very excited and happy to take his son with him. While Ruhi and Abhir understand everything, Manjari and Abhimanyu still cannot comprehend things. How could they do this to Abhir and Akshara? Later, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) revealing everything to Abhimanyu about what all things Abhir needs in his life. Abhir clearly said that he did not want to meet their parents because he is very angry with Akshara and Abhinav. Also Read - TRP List Week 26: Anupamaa remains at the top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BEATS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhir reaching birla's house

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhir reaching Birla's house, where Manjari does a puja for him. She cooks delicious food for him, but little Abhir really misses his parents, and he starts hiccupping. And at the same time, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) also starts hiccupping. It is a sign of the pure love that Abhir and Akshara share. We see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)and Manjari getting really worried for Abhir because his hiccup does not stop. Eventually, they take him to the hospital, but suddenly Akshara comes, and she talks with Abhir, and both of them are crying uncontrollably. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu to lose Abhir once again to Akshara and Abhinav?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see an interesting track. The Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer is going to take a short leap after which we might see Akshara and Abhinav being financially independent. They decide to go to the high court, or it may also happen that Abhir might run away from the Birla house. Well, for six years Abhir has grown up with Akshara and Abhinav. How can he stay with Abhimanyu? Abhimanyu has to understand that Abhir loves his parents the most. It is possible that when Abhinav and Akshara return to Kasauli, Abhimanyu might bring Abhir back to them. Well, fans are surely hooked and looking forward since so many twists are put in place. What will happen next? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Will Abhimanyu realise that Abhir will be happier with Akshara?