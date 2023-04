Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) learns the truth about Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav). Later, we can see that Abhinav (Jai Soni) tries to talk with Abhimanyu, but Abhimanyu does not understand Abhinav. On the other side, Aarohi learns the truth, and she becomes very worried for her daughter as she knows that now Abhimanyu cannot marry her. Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) is very happy for her, as he does not want Abhimanyu and Aarohi's (Karishma Sawant) wedding to happen. Later, we can see Roohi (Heera Mishra) come to meet her poppy. Let us see if Poppy understands Roohi's feelings or not.

Abhimanyu again wants only Abhir in his life

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) decide to make Abhir's birthday memorable, as it is the first time he celebrates his birthday with his nanu and nani. Let's see if Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) comes to this party or not. Later, we can see Abhimanyu once again taunt Abhinav, and viewers may not like his behaviour. Later, we can see Akshara come and take a stand for Abhinav and clearly say to Abhimanyu that he must not insult her husband, as he is the best husband as well as father. At least he respects her a lot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In future episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara call all the members of the Birla and Goenka family because she wants Abhir to get all their love and blessings. Let's see if Manjari and Aarohi come or not. It might be possible that Abhir's truth can be revealed on on his birthday as viewers are eagerly awaiting for the upcoming tracks when Manjari knows the truth of Abhir and what she will decide if she wants her grandson. Will she do Aarohi and Abhimanyu wedding or will she regret or not for whatever she did to Akshara.