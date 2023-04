Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: The episode begins with Abhinav (Jai Soni) reaching out to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and asking him to please attend the Mahayagya Pooja for Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) health, which Abhimanyu declines because he believes it was Abhir's parents' right. The priest told Abhinav and Akshara to take a sankalpa for their son. As a mother, Akshara (Pranali Rathod ) takes a sankalpa for Abhir, but as a father, Abhinav is hesitant to do this because Abhinav knows that the truth is that Abhimanyu is Abhir's father. Later, we will see that Abhimanyu thinks of Abhir and comes to attend pooja. Abhinav put the raksha dhaga in Abhir's wrist, but we will see how Abhinav manages the whole thing, and the raksha dhaga will be tightened by Abhimanyu. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Abhimanyu finally learns the truth about his son, will he let Akshara to go with US?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

There will be a new episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the near future where we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda ) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) drinking and writing a letter for someone special. It is possible that this letter will introduce a new twist in the upcoming episode because Abhinav knows that Abhimanyu is best for Abhir because he is his father. It is also possible that this is the time Abhinav realizes how important Abhimanyu is to Abhir and Akshara and that he will release Akshara (Pranali Rathod) from their relationship.

Abhinav is sacrificing his love

In the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu come to Akshara and confront her about what she did. It might be possible that Akshara will never give Abhir to Abhimanyu because when she needed Abhimanyu and called so many times because of Abhimanyu's anger issues, he did not pick up her call. Let's see what the next twist is; it might be possible that a custody case will start soon and Abhinav will decide to break off their relationship as he knows that Akshara still loves Abhimanyu.

Abhinav is sacrificing his love; will Aarohi also sacrifice or not?