Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) were high and off guard, and they had a heart to heart chat. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) got worried for their partners, as Akshara knew what is going on in Abhinav's mind. We can see a major twist where Abhimanyu and Abhinav both write letters, and the letters get exchanged, in which Abhinav writes every truth about Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav). It might be possible that the letter becomes the main context in upcoming episodes. On the other side, Aarohi again thinks only for herself: if Abhinav says everything to Abhimanyu, then what will happen to Roohi (Heera Mishra) and her future? After some time, the new episode is going to bring a breath of fresh air seeing the two male leads enjoy some bromance.

Abhinav to accidentally reveal Abhir's truth to Abhimanyu

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai comes with a major twist, and all the viewers are eagerly waiting for it. In the next episodes, we will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) get upset with Abhinav (Jai Soni) for whatever he did while being high, while Manjari (Ami Trivedi) scolds Abhimanyu. But as Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav pair up on television, their chemistry will be an entertaining watch.

Aarohi will become negative

We can see Abhinav and Akshara pack their stuff and decide to go away for Abhir's surgery, but it might be possible that that Abhimanyu gets hold of the letter that Abhinav had written, in which he penned the truth about Abhir. If Abhimanyu gets to know the truth, he may stop Abhir from leaving. Let's see if Abhimanyu will let them go or not. Since Abhimanyu is Abhir's real father, his decision will matter. But Akshara's stubborn nature may end up ruining things all the more. Maybe Abhimanyu will take action to stop Akshara. Let's see if Abhir's surgery happens by the hands of his father or another doctor.