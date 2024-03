Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone's attention. The show has been in the news since a long time and people are loving the triangle between Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but God had different plans. Ruhi married Armaan's brother Rohit for the sake of family and Armaan married Abhira as it was his mentor and Abhira's mother, Akshara's last wish. Akshara wanted to save Abhira from Yuvraj and hence wanted Armaan to be with her. Ruhi has been jealous of Abhira and Armaan and kept ignoring Rohit. Rohit soon came to know of Ruhi and Armaan's past and just disappeared. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hina Khan thanks Harshad Chopda for praising her Akshara; says 'It indeed takes a real man...'

His car met with an accident and had fallen off a mountain and the Poddars felt he is dead. Dadisa did not agree to believe this until she saw his body. However, now, Dadisa and others in the house have decided to believe the fact that Rohit is no more.

Ruhi to marry Manav?

The Poddars had stopped Manish from getting Ruhi married again so that she can live her life but now, Dadisa has set Ruhi free. She has wiped off Ruhi's sindoor and has set her free to live her life the way she wants to. Armaan has also asked her to move on in her life.

Ruhi is upset as she still loves Armaan and wants him in her life. Abhira is also aware that Ruhi and Armaan love each other and she told Armaan that he can go back to Ruhi when she leaves. But Armaan says that he can never be with his brother's wife. Ruhi is hurt with this and Manish already has a proposal for Ruhi. He wants Ruhi to marry his friend's son, Manav.

Armaan Vs Abhira

However, in the upcoming episodes, we will see that Ruhi will not leave Armaan easily. We will see that Dadisa is accused of putting the houses of poor people on fire for land.

Abhira will be the lawyer for the poor people while Armaan will fight for Dadisa. Seeing this rivalry, Ruhi will decide to use it against Abhira. She will support Armaan making the Poddars believe that she is right for Armaan. She will get close to him and plan to throw Abhira out.

Talking of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast, it also stars Sandeep Kumaar, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.