Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved TV shows. The interesting storyline has grabbed everyone's attention. The story of Abhira and Armaan is getting love. We have all seen in what conditions Armaan and Abhira got married. Armaan loved Ruhi but Ruhi had to marry Armaan's brother Rohit for the sake of her family. Armaan promised Akshara that he would look after Abhira and help her become a lawyer. However, Armaan's family does not allow women of their house to work but Armaan went against everyone to let Abhira study and work. Also Read - Ruhi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aadhya from Anupamaa: TV characters that turned negative and helped TRPs grow

Also Read - Anupamaa, Abhira, Savi and other TV bahus who teach us to be sanskari as well as independent

Dadisa Vs Abhira

Dadisa was never happy with Abhira doing an internship and wanted her to stay at home like a good daughter-in-law. But Abhira took a stand for herself and started working at a law firm which is as big as the Poddar company. However, a new promo released recently where we saw that Abhira had to fight a case for the poor people whose houses have been destroyed by Dadisa.

Dadisa asked Abhira not to take up the case and said that Armaan will fight against her in the court. Abhira told Dadisa that she is standing for the poor people and that Dadisa is wrong here.

Dadisa's big challenge for Abhira

Now, a new promo has released where we see Abhira deciding to fight the case for the poor people against Dadisa. She says that she will put in her best and win the case for the poor even if the opposition party is her family. Dadisa says that the girl whom they gave a house to stay is fighting a case against them.

Abhira then tells Dadisa that she is just standing up for the right. Armaan tells Abhira that Dadisa can never go wrong and he will prove it in the court. Dadisa then gives a big challenge to Abhira. She tells Abhira that if she wins the case, Dadisa will go to the jail.

However, if she loses, she will have to give up her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Take a look at the promo here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Vineet Raina, Sandeep Kumaar, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.