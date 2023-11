Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows. The show is getting interesting with each passing day and has kept the audience hooked to the screens. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show interesting for their fans. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has undergone a generation leap and audiences are witnessing a lot of drama in the current episodes. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Armaan to sacrifice his love for Ruhi; will Rohit learn the truth?

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira gets harassed by Yuvraj who is madly in love with her. He wants Abhira to marry him. Abhira gets afraid of Yuvraj and does not want to see his face ever again. Akshara becomes a roadblock in Yuvraj's life.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will be seen speaking to Yuvraj's father Jagraj and tells him to keep his son away from Abhira. Jagraj will agree to do so, due to elections. He will be seen warning Yuvraj to stay away from Abhira. Akshara is seen supporting Abhira who does not want to marry Yuvraj. Akshara does not want her daughter Abhira's life to get ruined.

Akshara will try to save Abhira's life and has been left with no choice but to sacrifice her life. Akshara who is on the dead bed demands Abhira to leave Mussourie and go to Udaipur as her family is there. Abhira is devasted as Akshara loses her life. What will happen next? Will Abhira marry Yuvraj?