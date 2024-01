Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show has captivated audience's attention. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has been gaining a lot of attention and performing well in terms of TRP. In the previous episode, Ruhi was disappointed when Armaan didn't come to meet her at the Goenka house. She promised herself to move on from him. In the upcoming episode, Abhira loses her internship and blames Armaan for not supporting her dreams. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi blames Abhira for snatching her most precious thing; Armaan worries about the truth coming out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming twist: Abhira loses her internship

Dadisa is making things difficult for Abhira ( Samridhi Shukla) because she believes that her daughter-in-law should stay within the four walls of the house. Abhira is trying to balance her personal and professional life, but dadisa tells her to make breakfast before leaving the house, causing her to be late for work. Dadisa also tells Abhira to drop lunch for Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) , making it harder for her to keep her job. In the upcoming episode, due to constant tardiness and lack of focus, Abhira loses her internship, which makes her extremely sad. She vents her frustration on Armaan, blaming dadisa for her failure to keep her job and accusing Armaan of failing to fulfill his promise of making her a lawyer. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Is Raj Anadkat playing Abhir Birla? Actor Suraj Sonik reveals the truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming twist: Armaan challenges Abhira

Armaan challenges Abhira to prove dadisa wrong and fulfill her dreams despite the difficulties. He states that dadisa believes she cannot balance household responsibilities and work, but he challenges Abhira to prove her wrong. After handing over some books to Abhira, Armaan storms off. Will Abhira be able to prove dadisa wrong and fulfill her dreams, or will dadisa succeed in breaking her spirit? The upcoming episode promises to be full of surprises.