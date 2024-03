Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts with its interesting storyline. Abhira and Armaan's story has finally grabbed all the attention. Armaan and Abhira got married because of Akshara. Akshara asked Armaan to be with his daughter and protect her from Yuvraj. Armaan promised her that he will protect Abhira and also help her become a lawyer. Armaan went against his family to let Abhira complete her studies. Armaan and Abhira had made a deal that they would get separated after Abhira is a successful lawyer. The Poddar family does not allow the women of their family to work and Abhira's studies, and internship were against the rules. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda liked a post shading Pranali Rathod? Fact Check

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 semi-finale fails to impress; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule

However, Armaan supported her. In the latest promo, we saw how Abhira gets to fight a case for the poor who accused Dadisa aka Kaveri Poddar of stealing their land. Dadisa tells Abhira that they gave her a house to stay but she is fighting a case against her. Armaan also gets upset with Abhira and fights the case in favour of Dadisa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode: Abhira, Armaan fight against each other in court; Dadisa to end former's career before it begins?

Abhira meets with an accident?

He tells Abhira that Dadisa can never go wrong. Dadisa also challenges Abhira and tells her that if she loses the case against the Poddars, she will have to give up her dream of becoming a lawyer. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Dadisa will go on insulting Abhira so that she decides to back out.

We will also see Abhira will meet with a fatal accident and the reason might be Dadisa and Sanjay. They will want Abhira to lose the case and hence will plan the accident without realising that Armaan is also with her.

Armaan will be shattered as Abhira will go through a difficult phase. The doctors will tell Armaan that Abhira is serious and anything can happen. It will be interesting to see if Armaan will lose Abhira and will he come to know of Dadisa's plans.

Take a look at the viral pictures from the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yrkkh serial (@balh3_fangirls_3)

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.