Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert! In the latest episode of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show, we saw Abhira getting a case of fraud which has Kaveri Poddar aka Dadisa's name all over it. Abhira will take up the case to fight for the right. The Poddar family members are in shock to see Abhira going against the family. Abhira maintains her stand that she wants to fight for the right and not the wrong.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dadisa labels Abhira as a homewrecker

In the upcoming episode of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show, we will see tension arising in the Poddar household. Abhira's stubborn nature to fight the case involving Dadisaa will create a rift between her and Armaan. And not just her, the Poddar family members will also be doubtful about Abhira's intentions. During their heated argument, Abhira asks Armaan to forget the favour Poddars did for him for once and think logically. However, Abhira will be misconstrued by Dadisa. She will label Abhira as a homewrecker.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira to fight for Dadisa's acquittal; to bring the real culprit to justice?

As per the online buzz, Abhira will take up the case to prove Dadisa's innocence. Though the case is against Kaveri Poddar, Abhira would be torn as it involves the injustice upon the poor. Now, the online buzz states that though Abhira will fight the case, she will bring the real perpetrator to the fore. It would the be builder who fraudulently stole the land which Dadisa (Anita Raj) acquired. And that's how it seems, she will also save Dadisa and win the case.

Meanwhile, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) asking her family members to make Armaan meet Manav. Ruhi believes Armaan is still in love with her and would do anything to stop her second marriage. Ruhi thinks she and Armaan can be together once Abhira's deal is over.

Elsewhere, Shivam Khajuria revealed that his track was going to be resumed earlier but got delayed. He plays Rohit Poddar, Armaan's younger brother and Ruhi's husband. How his entry impacts Armaan and her bond, Abhira-Armaan's bond and Manav, will be interesting to see.