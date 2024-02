Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most popular TV shows. Even though it has taken many generation leaps, the audiences are still hooked to the show. The latest track has Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla playing the lead roles. Shehzada is Armaan while Samridhii is Abhira. They are married in the show, however, only for a year. They are living together but only to keep Akshara's wish. Ruhi is sort of trying to be the dusri auraat in Armaan and Abhira's life. In the latest track, Yuvraj is the villain. He is back and wants to marry Abhira. He will do everything to get Abhira to marry him. The upcoming episodes are going to be high on drama as Yuvraj with threaten Abhira and force her to marry him. Also Read - Pakistani writer Yasir Hussain criticises Indian TV shows; 'Nations jinke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai...'

All the latest updates from entertainment news are now on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhira agrees to marry Yuvraaj; will Armaan go back to Ruhi?

Upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yuvraj will try to harm Vidya and in turn get Abhira to marry her. Vidya's life will be at risk and just to save her, Abhira will agree to marry Yuvraj. Abhira does not want to see any more death in the house. She has already seen her mother die and does not want Armaan to lose anyone close to him. Now, latest report suggest that Abhira will move to Dubai for Armaan's sake. She will leave India and go to Dubai with Yuvraj. But of course, it is Indian TV show, and there will be massive twists and turns. Also Read - Harshad Chopda, Shehzada Dhami and other TV actors whose chiseled physiques can give rival that of any top male star of Bollywood

Trending Now

Check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo below:

Akshu wanted them to get married so that abhira can protect armaan frr ?#yrkkhpic.twitter.com/JciZ9rnXdo — Daylight (@CrapItv) February 19, 2024

Will Ruhi get close to Armaan?

In the recent episodes, we have seen sparks flying between Armaan and Abhira. Even though they are living on sort of a contract marriage, they have become friends. In fact, as Ruhi has started to make her moves and get close to Armaan, Abhira has turned into a possessive wife. She wants to save Armaan from Ruhi. In the latest episode, we saw that Ruhi has expressed her love to Armaan. He is shocked and how to see Ruhi trying to get close to him. Abhira had warned him about the strange behaviour on Ruhi.