Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming major twist: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have seen some interesting development in the storyline. Akshara aka Pranali Rathod wants to audition for singing, Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has been chucked off from the Birla hospital and Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda has got a medical condition after his nerve was damaged in the fire accident. Here we are with the upcoming twist of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ongoing track

In the latest episode of the Rajan Shahi show, we saw Akshara manipulating Anand and learning about Abhimanyu's condition. She is shocked and worried for Abhimanyu and wants to confront him. On the other hand, Abhi meets with an accident. Aarohi almost collides with Abhi's car which leads to an accident. Aarohi plans to leave Abhi as she is still sulking about being fired from the Birla Hospital.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi saving Abhi. She returns and gets Abhi out of the car before it blasts. Akshara reaches the site and is shocked to learn about the accident. They get Abhi home. Now, Akshara will be grateful for saving Abhimanyu and express her thanks for the same. Akshara will also tell Abhi about Aarohi's deeds. Coming to Abhi's nerve condition, it is being said that he won't be able to operate. Akshara will plan to help Abhi get better. As per the latest buzz, she will do research work and learn about a doctor in Germany who successfully operated on such a case before. She will be optimistic about helping Abhimanyu while the latter would be doubtful.

Aarohi plans AbhiRa's separation

Well, Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant may have saved Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's life this time. However, she has not forgotten the insult she faced the other day for her mistake. She's still in revenge mode. Aarohi will plan to separate Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Abhimanyu.

Will she be successful? Will Abhi bring back Aarohi to the Birla Hospital? Stay tuned as we get the latest updates for y'all about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai every day.