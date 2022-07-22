Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara-Abhimanyu to fly to Germany for his treatment; Aarohi plans AbhiRa break up

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai major upcoming twist: Abhi (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will go aboard for Abhi's treatment whereas Aarohi will plan to separate them. Check out the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update here: