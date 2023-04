Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT! In the latest episodes of the show, we have seen Akshara (Pranali Rathod) reaching out to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) on his emergency number. Abhimanyu alongside Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Ruhi have come to the resort to spend some quality time together. Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara are worried about Abhir's health condition. However, Akshara is able to contact Abhimanyu and reveal about Abhir's health condition. Abhimanyu and Aarohi rush home for Abhir's sake. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni reacts to trolling by AbhiRa shippers; says, 'Targeting someone personally is totally wrong'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Abhimanyu-Aarohi, Akshara-Abhinav celebrate Gangaur

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a TOP TV show which has been making Entertainment News every single day. In the upcoming episodes, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show, we will see another festive occasion. Yes, the Birlas and the Goenkas are going to celebrate the Gangaur festival in the upcoming episodes. They will all dress up as per the occasion. However, Akshara will celebrate Gangaur with Abhinav (Jay Soni) while Abhimanyu will celebrate the festival with Aarohi and Ruhi. Harshad is looking dapper in a white and gold outfit while Karishma Swant aka Aarohi is seen in a blue outfit. Akshara is seen in a pink outfit while Abhinav is seen in a powder blue sherwani. The pictures are going viral online right now. Fans are lashing out at the makers for separating Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gets a hint about Abhir's real identity

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu helping out Abhir and saving his life. Later, we will see Abhimanyu and Aarohi handling the twin babies case. The doctor then talks to them about the previous case where the mother thought that both of her babies are dead while one of the babies was still living. It is the case of Akshara, six years ago when Akshara was brought to the hospital by Abhinav. Abhimanyu asks about the name, the doctor remembers the surname which is Sharma. Abhimanyu links it with Akshara and Abhinav. In the precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have seen Abhimanyu confronting Akshara about Abhir's identity. He scolds her for keeping the identity of her son hidden from him.